StarTribune
NCAA Basketball
Home | Scoreboard | Standings | Teams | Leaders | Polls | Odds

The first major slate of NCAA Tournament games is set to begin as fans scramble to fill out brackets and get ready for a marathon of college hoops.

Sixteen games are scheduled for Thursday, starting with Oklahoma's Trae Young, the nation's leader in scoring and assists, leading the 10th-seeded Sooners against No. 7 seed Rhode Island.

The other early games match Tennessee against Wright State, Gonzaga vs. UNC-Greensboro and Penn against Kansas.

Read More...

CBK Headlines

More News | Wire
AP Rankings
Rank School Rec
1 Virginia31-2
2 Villanova30-4
3 Xavier28-5
4 Kansas27-7
5 Michigan State29-4
6 Cincinnati30-4
7 Michigan28-7
8 Gonzaga30-4
9 Duke26-7
10 North Carolina25-10
View Complete Poll
RPI Rankings
Rank School Rec
1 Virginia31-2
2 Villanova30-4
3 Xavier28-5
4 North Carolina25-10
5 Kansas27-7
6 Cincinnati30-4
7 Duke26-7
8 Tennessee25-8
9 Purdue28-6
10 Kentucky24-10
View Complete Poll

Sports Data API Powered by STATS © 2018 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

 

© 2018 StarTribune. All rights reserved.