LOS ANGELES (AP) All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald reported to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, ending his four-month holdout without getting a new contract.

Donald passed his physical when he reported to the Rams' training complex in Thousand Oaks, but the three-time Pro Bowl selection will not play in the season opener at the Coliseum against Indianapolis on Sunday. Coach Sean McVay ruled him out for the opener Friday.

Donald stayed away from the Rams starting in May, holding out through offseason team activities, training camp and the entire preseason while attempting to get a lucrative new contract. The Rams agreed that Donald deserved a pay raise after just three standout seasons, and they held months of civil negotiations with the star's representatives.

