Bottom of 5:

Twins fifth. Rosario homered to left on a 2-0 count. Da.Santana struck out. Dozier grounded out, shortstop An.Romine to first baseman J.Hicks. Kepler grounded out, first baseman J.Hicks to pitcher Fulmer.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1





Top of 5:

Tigers fifth. Upton lined out to left fielder Da.Santana. Avila lined out to second baseman Dozier. Adduci struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Grossman struck out. J.Castro grounded out, second baseman Kinsler to first baseman J.Hicks. E.Escobar grounded out, second baseman Kinsler to first baseman J.Hicks.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

Tigers fourth. Collins lined out to left fielder Da.Santana. Castellanos grounded out, shortstop E.Escobar to first baseman Mauer. Martinez grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Dozier lined out to left fielder Upton. Kepler grounded out, second baseman Kinsler to first baseman J.Hicks. Sanó walked on four pitches. Mauer flied out to left fielder Upton.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Tigers third. Kinsler singled to right. Collins grounded out, shortstop E.Escobar to first baseman Mauer, Kinsler to second. Castellanos walked on four pitches. Martinez singled to center, Kinsler scored, Castellanos to second. Upton walked on four pitches, Castellanos to third, Martinez to second. Avila struck out. Adduci doubled to left, Castellanos scored, Martinez scored, Upton to third. J.Hicks singled to right, Upton scored, Adduci scored. Boshers pitching. An.Romine walked on a full count, J.Hicks to second. Kinsler flied out to center fielder Rosario.

Runs: 5, Hits: 4





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. E.Escobar lined out to center fielder Collins. Rosario grounded out, pitcher Fulmer to first baseman J.Hicks. Da.Santana grounded out, second baseman Kinsler to first baseman J.Hicks.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Tigers second. Upton safe at second on fielding error by left fielder Da.Santana. Avila homered to right on a 2-0 count, Upton scored. Adduci singled to left. J.Hicks grounded into a double play, shortstop E.Escobar to second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer, Adduci out. An.Romine struck out.

Runs: 2, Hits: 2





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier doubled to center. Kepler grounded out, first baseman J.Hicks to pitcher Fulmer, Dozier to third. Sanó singled to right, Dozier scored. Mauer singled to right, Sanó to third. On Fulmer's wild pitch, Mauer to second. Grossman struck out. J.Castro struck out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 3