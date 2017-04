Top of 3:

Twins third. Buxton walked on a full count. Dozier flied out to left fielder A.Gordon. Buxton stole second. Kepler walked. Sanó homered to left on the first pitch, Buxton scored, Kepler scored. Mauer walked. K.Vargas singled to left, Mauer to second. J.Castro struck out. J.Polanco flied out to center fielder L.Cain.

Runs: 3, Hits: 2





Bottom of 2:

Royals second. Hosmer singled to center. S.Pérez doubled to center, Hosmer scored. A.Gordon singled to center, S.Pérez to third. J.Bonifacio struck out. Moss singled to center, S.Pérez scored, A.Gordon to second. A.Escobar flied out to center fielder Buxton. Merrifield flied out to center fielder Buxton.

Runs: 2, Hits: 4





Top of 2:

Twins second. K.Vargas popped out to left fielder A.Gordon. J.Castro struck out. J.Polanco singled to right. On Hammel's wild pitch, J.Polanco to second. Rosario struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Royals first. Merrifield flied out to right fielder Kepler. Moustakas popped out to second baseman Dozier. L.Cain fouled out to right fielder Kepler.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0