|10:10 AM PT11:10 AM MT12:10 PM CT1:10 PM ET13:10 ET17:10 GMT1:10 10:10 AM MST12:10 PM EST12:40 PM VEN21:10 UAE12:10 PM CT, May 4, 2017
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Top 2nd
Balls:
Strikes:
Outs:
Pitcher: Kyle Gibson 1.0 IP, 1 ER, 1 K
At Bat: Stephen Vogt 0-0
On Deck: Chad Pinder 0-0
|Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Dozier struck out. J.Polanco struck out. Sanó walked on a full count. K.Vargas grounded out, pitcher Cotton to first baseman Alonso.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 1:
Athletics first. Joyce singled to center. Lowrie flied out to right fielder Da.Santana. K.Davis doubled to center, Joyce scored. Alonso flied out to left fielder Rosario. Healy struck out.
Runs: 1, Hits: 2