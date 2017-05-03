|MLB Baseball
|11:10 AM PT12:10 PM MT1:10 PM CT2:10 PM ET14:10 ET18:10 GMT2:10 11:10 AM MST1:10 PM EST1:40 PM VEN22:10 UAE1:10 PM CT, May 7, 2017
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Bottom 4th
Balls:
Strikes:
Outs:
Pitcher: Chris Sale 3.2 IP, 0 ER, 8 K
At Bat: Eduardo Escobar 0-1
On Deck: Chris Gimenez 1-1
|Bottom of 4:
Twins fourth. Sanó popped out to second baseman Pedroia. K.Vargas struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 4:
Red Sox fourth. C.Young fouled out to first baseman K.Vargas. León struck out. D.Marrero grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman K.Vargas.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Bottom of 3:
Twins third. Buxton struck out. Adrianza struck out. Grossman walked on a full count. J.Polanco flied out to center fielder Benintendi.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 3:
Red Sox third. Bogaerts grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman K.Vargas. Benintendi grounded out, first baseman K.Vargas unassisted. H.Ramírez walked on a full count. Moreland struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Bottom of 2:
Twins second. K.Vargas struck out. E.Escobar struck out. Gimenez doubled to left. Rosario struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1
|Top of 2:
Red Sox second. León grounded out, first baseman K.Vargas unassisted. D.Marrero struck out. Betts singled to center. Pedroia struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1
|Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Grossman struck out. J.Polanco flied out to right fielder Betts. Sanó struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 1:
Red Sox first. Betts popped out to second baseman Adrianza. Pedroia homered to left on a full count. Bogaerts was hit by a pitch. Benintendi homered to right on a 0-2 count, Bogaerts scored. H.Ramírez walked on a full count. Moreland grounded into fielder's choice, first baseman K.Vargas to shortstop J.Polanco, H.Ramírez out. C.Young grounded out, third baseman Sanó to first baseman K.Vargas.
Runs: 3, Hits: 2