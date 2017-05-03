Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Sanó popped out to second baseman Pedroia. K.Vargas struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

Red Sox fourth. C.Young fouled out to first baseman K.Vargas. León struck out. D.Marrero grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman K.Vargas.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Buxton struck out. Adrianza struck out. Grossman walked on a full count. J.Polanco flied out to center fielder Benintendi.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Red Sox third. Bogaerts grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman K.Vargas. Benintendi grounded out, first baseman K.Vargas unassisted. H.Ramírez walked on a full count. Moreland struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. K.Vargas struck out. E.Escobar struck out. Gimenez doubled to left. Rosario struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 2:

Red Sox second. León grounded out, first baseman K.Vargas unassisted. D.Marrero struck out. Betts singled to center. Pedroia struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Grossman struck out. J.Polanco flied out to right fielder Betts. Sanó struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0



