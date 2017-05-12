Bottom of 3:

Indians third. C.Santana homered to left on a 2-0 count.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1





Top of 3:

Twins third. Gimenez struck out. Rosario flied out to center fielder Chisenhall. Buxton singled to left. Dozier flied out to center fielder Chisenhall.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Indians second. Jo.Ramírez singled to center. On Santiago's balk, Jo.Ramírez to second. D.Robertson singled to center, Jo.Ramírez scored. Chisenhall homered to center on a 1-0 count, D.Robertson scored. R.Pérez flied out to left fielder Rosario. Kipnis singled to right. Lindor walked on four pitches, Kipnis to second. Brantley lined out to second baseman Dozier. Encarnación struck out.

Runs: 3, Hits: 4





Top of 2:

Twins second. K.Vargas grounded out, first baseman C.Santana unassisted. Kepler grounded out, second baseman Kipnis to first baseman C.Santana. J.Polanco grounded out, second baseman Kipnis to first baseman C.Santana.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Indians first. Kipnis homered to center on a 2-1 count. Lindor hit an infield single to first. Lindor stole second. Brantley popped out to third baseman Sanó. Encarnación grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman K.Vargas, Lindor to third. C.Santana lined out to left fielder Rosario.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2



