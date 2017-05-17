Top of 4:

Rockies fourth. Parra lined out to center fielder Buxton. Amarista doubled to left. Wolters flied out to left fielder Rosario. Blackmon singled, Amarista scored.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Dozier popped out to first baseman Desmond. Mauer struck out. Sanó grounded out, third baseman Arenado to first baseman Desmond.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Rockies third. Wolters walked. Blackmon singled to right, Wolters to second. LeMahieu sacrificed, pitcher E.Santana to first baseman Mauer, Wolters to third, Blackmon to second. Arenado was intentionally walked. Mar.Reynolds singled to left, Wolters scored, Blackmon scored, Arenado to third. On third baseman Sanó's fielding error, Mar.Reynolds to second. C.González popped out to shortstop J.Polanco. Desmond singled to right, Arenado scored, Mar.Reynolds to third. Mar.Reynolds was out advancing, right fielder Kepler to catcher Gimenez, Mar.Reynolds out.

Runs: 3, Hits: 3





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. J.Polanco doubled to left. Gimenez grounded out, shortstop Amarista to first baseman Desmond. Rosario struck out. Buxton lined out to left fielder Parra.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 2:

Rockies second. Desmond lined out to second baseman Dozier. Parra flied out to left fielder Rosario. Amarista grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier struck out. Mauer hit an infield single to shortstop. Sanó hit an infield single to second, Mauer to second. Kepler flied out to right fielder C.González. K.Vargas grounded out, second baseman LeMahieu to pitcher Márquez.

Runs: 0, Hits: 2



