Bottom of 5:

Twins fifth. J.Polanco grounded out, second baseman Merrifield to first baseman Hosmer. J.Castro walked on a full count. Buxton walked on a full count, J.Castro to second. Dozier singled to center, J.Castro scored, Buxton to third. Mauer popped out to shortstop A.Escobar. Sanó hit an infield single to shortstop, Buxton scored, Dozier to second. Minor pitching. Kepler walked, Dozier to third, Sanó to second. K.Vargas popped out to first baseman Hosmer.

Runs: 2, Hits: 2





Top of 5:

Royals fifth. Wilk pitching. Moustakas grounded out, first baseman Mauer to pitcher Wilk. L.Cain walked on a full count. L.Cain stole second. Hosmer grounded out, first baseman Mauer to pitcher Wilk, L.Cain to third. Perez grounded out, third baseman Sanó to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Sanó walked on a full count. On Junis' wild pitch, Sanó to second. Kepler singled to right, Sanó to third. K.Vargas lined into a double play, shortstop A.Escobar to first baseman Hosmer, Kepler out. Rosario struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 4:

Royals fourth. Hosmer singled to left. Perez flied out to left fielder Rosario. J.Bonifacio homered to center on a 2-1 count, Hosmer scored. Moss homered to right on a 1-0 count. Merrifield lined out to right fielder Kepler. A.Gordon walked. A.Escobar struck out.

Runs: 3, Hits: 3





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Buxton struck out. Dozier popped out to second baseman Merrifield. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Merrifield to first baseman Hosmer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Royals third. A.Gordon singled to right. A.Escobar struck out. A.Gordon was caught stealing, catcher J.Castro to second baseman Dozier, A.Gordon out. Moustakas walked on a full count. L.Cain struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. K.Vargas singled to center. Rosario struck out. J.Polanco flied out to left fielder A.Gordon. J.Castro grounded out, first baseman Hosmer unassisted.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 2:

Royals second. Hosmer singled to left. Perez homered to left on a 1-0 count, Hosmer scored. J.Bonifacio flied out to right fielder Kepler. Moss flied out to center fielder Buxton. Merrifield flied out to center fielder Buxton.

Runs: 2, Hits: 2





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier flied out to center fielder L.Cain. Mauer doubled to left. Sanó struck out. Kepler flied out to left fielder A.Gordon.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1



