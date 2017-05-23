|MLB Baseball
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
|9:35 AM PT10:35 AM MT11:35 AM CT12:35 PM ET12:35 ET16:35 GMT0:35 9:35 AM MST11:35 AM EST12:05 PM VEN20:35 UAE11:35 AM CT, May 24, 2017
Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland
Bottom 1st
Balls:
Strikes:
Outs:
Pitcher: José Berríos 0.2 IP, 0 ER, 0 K
At Bat: Manny Machado 0-0
On Deck: Mark Trumbo 0-0
|Bottom of 1:
Orioles first. S.Smith lined out to center fielder Buxton. A.Jones grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman K.Vargas.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 1:
Twins first. Dozier singled to left. J.Polanco doubled to right, Dozier to third. Sanó fouled out to first baseman C.Davis. Kepler walked on a full count. K.Vargas singled to left, Dozier scored, J.Polanco scored, Kepler to third. K.Vargas to second. E.Escobar singled to center, Kepler scored, K.Vargas to third. Rosario walked on a full count, E.Escobar to second. Gimenez struck out. Buxton fouled out to first baseman C.Davis.
Runs: 3, Hits: 4