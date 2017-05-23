Top of 1:

Twins first. Dozier singled to left. J.Polanco doubled to right, Dozier to third. Sanó fouled out to first baseman C.Davis. Kepler walked on a full count. K.Vargas singled to left, Dozier scored, J.Polanco scored, Kepler to third. K.Vargas to second. E.Escobar singled to center, Kepler scored, K.Vargas to third. Rosario walked on a full count, E.Escobar to second. Gimenez struck out. Buxton fouled out to first baseman C.Davis.

Runs: 3, Hits: 4



