Bottom of 5:

Twins fifth. Grossman flied out to center fielder Kiermaier. Kepler doubled to left.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 5:

Rays fifth. Beckham struck out. D.Robertson doubled to right. Longoria grounded out, shortstop Adrianza to first baseman Mauer. Morrison grounded out, shortstop Adrianza to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Gimenez struck out. Rosario homered to right on a 1-0 count. Adrianza flied out to left fielder Bourjos. Dozier walked. Mauer grounded out, second baseman D.Robertson to first baseman Morrison.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1





Top of 4:

Rays fourth. Souza Jr. struck out. Kiermaier singled to center. Weeks Jr. singled to right, Kiermaier to third. De.Norris hit a sacrifice fly to center fielder Kepler, Kiermaier scored. Bourjos struck out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Mauer grounded out, shortstop Beckham to first baseman Morrison. Grossman singled to left. Kepler singled to right, Grossman to second. On right fielder Souza Jr.'s fielding error, Grossman to third, Kepler to second. K.Vargas struck out. E.Escobar grounded out, third baseman Longoria to first baseman Morrison.

Runs: 0, Hits: 2





Top of 3:

Rays third. Beckham singled to left. D.Robertson struck out. Longoria fouled out to first baseman Mauer. Beckham stole second. Morrison struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. K.Vargas singled to center. E.Escobar singled to center, K.Vargas to second. Gimenez walked on a full count, K.Vargas to third, E.Escobar to second. Rosario flied out to left fielder Bourjos. Adrianza hit a sacrifice fly to center fielder Kiermaier, K.Vargas scored. Dozier flied out to left fielder Bourjos.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Top of 2:

Rays second. Morrison doubled to right. On Gimenez's passed ball, Morrison to third. Souza Jr. walked on a full count. Kiermaier struck out. Weeks Jr. walked on four pitches, Souza Jr. to second. De.Norris singled to left, Morrison scored, Souza Jr. to third, Weeks Jr. to second. Souza Jr. was out advancing, catcher Gimenez to pitcher Mejía, Souza Jr. out, Weeks Jr. to third, De.Norris to second. Bourjos grounded out, shortstop Adrianza to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier grounded out, second baseman D.Robertson to first baseman Morrison. Mauer struck out. Grossman walked. Kepler lined out to right fielder Souza Jr.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0