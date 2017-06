Bottom of 3:

Angels third. Young Jr. was hit by a pitch.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Twins third. Adrianza grounded out, second baseman Pennington to first baseman Cron. J.Castro homered to right on the first pitch. Dozier struck out. Grossman lined out to center fielder Young Jr.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Angels second. Cron fouled out to right fielder Kepler. Revere grounded out, shortstop Adrianza to first baseman Sanó. Pennington struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Twins second. Sanó grounded out, shortstop Simmons to first baseman Cron. Kepler singled to center. E.Escobar grounded out, first baseman Cron unassisted, Kepler to second. E.Rosario grounded out, second baseman Pennington to first baseman Cron.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Angels first. Simmons grounded out, shortstop Adrianza to first baseman Sanó. Calhoun walked on a full count. Y.Escobar flied out to center fielder E.Rosario. Valbuena grounded out, shortstop Adrianza to first baseman Sanó.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0