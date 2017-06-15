|MLB Baseball
|10:10 AM PT11:10 AM MT12:10 PM CT1:10 PM ET13:10 ET17:10 GMT1:10 10:10 AM MST12:10 PM EST12:40 PM VEN21:10 UAE12:10 PM CT, June 15, 2017
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Bottom 2nd
Balls:
Strikes:
Outs:
Pitcher: Ariel Miranda 1.0 IP, 5 ER, 0 K
At Bat: Eduardo Escobar 1-1, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 HR
On Deck: Miguel Sanó 0-0, 1 R
Runner on 1st Base: Brian Dozier
|Bottom of 2:
Twins second. Dozier was hit by a pitch.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 2:
Mariners second. Cruz struck out. K.Seager grounded out, first baseman K.Vargas to pitcher Berríos. Valencia flied out to center fielder Buxton.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Dozier doubled to right. On Miranda's wild pitch, Dozier to third. E.Escobar homered to left on a full count, Dozier scored. Sanó walked on a full count. Grossman fouled out to first baseman Valencia. K.Vargas flied out to right fielder Haniger. J.Polanco hit an infield single to third, Sanó to second. Gimenez homered to left on a 2-2 count, Sanó scored, J.Polanco scored. E.Rosario doubled to right. Buxton fouled out to first baseman Valencia.
Runs: 5, Hits: 5
|Top of 1:
Mariners first. Gamel flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Haniger struck out. Canó grounded out, third baseman E.Escobar to first baseman K.Vargas.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0