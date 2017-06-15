Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier doubled to right. On Miranda's wild pitch, Dozier to third. E.Escobar homered to left on a full count, Dozier scored. Sanó walked on a full count. Grossman fouled out to first baseman Valencia. K.Vargas flied out to right fielder Haniger. J.Polanco hit an infield single to third, Sanó to second. Gimenez homered to left on a 2-2 count, Sanó scored, J.Polanco scored. E.Rosario doubled to right. Buxton fouled out to first baseman Valencia.

Runs: 5, Hits: 5



