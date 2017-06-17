Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Adrianza singled to left. Gimenez grounded into fielder's choice, first baseman C.Santana to shortstop E.González, Adrianza out. On shortstop E.González's throwing error, Gimenez to second. Dozier singled to center, Gimenez scored. E.Escobar singled to center, Dozier to second.

Runs: 1, Hits: 3





Top of 3:

Indians third. Encarnación walked on a full count. C.Santana grounded out, third baseman E.Escobar to first baseman K.Vargas, Encarnación to second. A.Jackson flied out to right fielder Grossman. Zimmer doubled to right, Encarnación scored. R.Pérez struck out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. K.Vargas grounded out, third baseman J.Ramírez to first baseman C.Santana. E.Rosario grounded out, pitcher Merritt to third baseman J.Ramírez to first baseman C.Santana. Buxton struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Indians second. E.González hit an infield single to shortstop. Kipnis sacrificed, pitcher Wilk to first baseman K.Vargas, E.González to second. D.Robertson grounded out, first baseman K.Vargas to pitcher Wilk, E.González to third. J.Ramírez flied out to right fielder Grossman.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier grounded out, second baseman Kipnis to first baseman C.Santana. E.Escobar grounded out, shortstop E.González to first baseman C.Santana. Sanó singled to center. Grossman lined out to right fielder A.Jackson.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1



