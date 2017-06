Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Sanó homered to right on a 3-0 count. Grossman safe at first on fielding error by shortstop Ti.Anderson. K.Vargas singled to left, Grossman to third. Kepler singled to right, Grossman scored, K.Vargas to third. Buxton flied out to left fielder Me.Cabrera. Adrianza grounded into fielder's choice, second baseman Y.Sánchez to shortstop Ti.Anderson, K.Vargas scored, Kepler out. Adrianza stole second. Adrianza stole third. J.Castro struck out.

Runs: 3, Hits: 3





Top of 3:

White Sox third. Engel doubled to left. Hanson hit an infield single to shortstop, Engel to third. Me.Cabrera grounded into a double play, second baseman Dozier to shortstop Adrianza to first baseman K.Vargas, Engel scored, Hanson out. Abreu grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman K.Vargas.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Kepler singled to right. Buxton singled to left, Kepler to second. Adrianza bunted into fielder's choice, catcher Narváez to third baseman Davidson, Kepler out, Buxton to second. J.Castro grounded into fielder's choice, shortstop Ti.Anderson to second baseman Y.Sánchez, Buxton to third, Adrianza out. Dozier doubled to right, Buxton scored, J.Castro to third. E.Escobar struck out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 3





Top of 2:

White Sox second. Y.Sánchez grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman K.Vargas. Ti.Anderson grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman K.Vargas. Narváez grounded out, shortstop Adrianza to first baseman K.Vargas.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier grounded out, third baseman Davidson to first baseman Abreu. E.Escobar singled to center. Sanó struck out. Grossman walked, E.Escobar to second. K.Vargas struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1