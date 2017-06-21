StarTribune
MLB Baseball
Home|Scoreboard|Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds
0
Delayed 1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
Chi White Sox                  000
Minnesota                  000
0
10:10 AM PT11:10 AM MT12:10 PM CT1:10 PM ET13:10 ET17:10 GMT1:10 10:10 AM MST12:10 PM EST12:40 PM VEN21:10 UAE12:10 PM CT, June 22, 2017
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Refresh: 60 Sec | 120 Sec | Off
Sports Data API Powered by STATS © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

 

© 2017 StarTribune. All rights reserved.