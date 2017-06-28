StarTribune
MLB Baseball
Home|Scoreboard|Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds
0
Top 2nd, 0 Outs 1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
LA Angels0                 010
Minnesota0                 000
0
11:10 AM PT12:10 PM MT1:10 PM CT2:10 PM ET14:10 ET18:10 GMT2:10 11:10 AM MST1:10 PM EST1:40 PM VEN22:10 UAE1:10 PM CT, July 4, 2017
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Refresh: 60 Sec | 120 Sec | Off
Top 2nd
Balls:
  
Strikes:
  
Outs:
Pitcher: Kyle Gibson 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 K
At Bat: Luis Valbuena 0-0
On Deck: Andrelton Simmons 0-0
Runner on 1st Base: Yunel Escobar
Top of 2:
Angels second. Y.Escobar singled to center.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1

Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Grossman grounded out, shortstop Simmons to first baseman Valbuena. Mauer walked on a full count. Sanó lined out to center fielder Maybin. Kepler grounded out, second baseman Franklin to first baseman Valbuena.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0

Top of 1:
Angels first. Maybin flied out to center fielder Buxton. Calhoun struck out. Pujols grounded out, third baseman Sanó to first baseman Mauer.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0

Sports Data API Powered by STATS © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

 

© 2017 StarTribune. All rights reserved.