|11:10 AM PT12:10 PM MT1:10 PM CT2:10 PM ET14:10 ET18:10 GMT2:10 11:10 AM MST1:10 PM EST1:40 PM VEN22:10 UAE1:10 PM CT, July 4, 2017
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Top 2nd
Balls:
Strikes:
Outs:
Pitcher: Kyle Gibson 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 K
At Bat: Luis Valbuena 0-0
On Deck: Andrelton Simmons 0-0
Runner on 1st Base: Yunel Escobar
|Top of 2:
Angels second. Y.Escobar singled to center.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1
|Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Grossman grounded out, shortstop Simmons to first baseman Valbuena. Mauer walked on a full count. Sanó lined out to center fielder Maybin. Kepler grounded out, second baseman Franklin to first baseman Valbuena.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 1:
Angels first. Maybin flied out to center fielder Buxton. Calhoun struck out. Pujols grounded out, third baseman Sanó to first baseman Mauer.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0