|5:10 PM PT6:10 PM MT7:10 PM CT8:10 PM ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 PM MST7:10 PM EST7:40 PM VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 PM CT, July 5, 2017
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Bottom 2nd
Balls:
Strikes:
Outs:
Pitcher: Parker Bridwell 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 K
At Bat: Max Kepler 0-0
On Deck: Eduardo Escobar 0-0
|Bottom of 2:
Twins second.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 2:
Angels second. Valbuena grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Sanó. Simmons doubled to right. Pennington grounded out, first baseman Sanó unassisted, Simmons to third. Maldonado was out bunting, pitcher Er.Santana to first baseman Sanó.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1
|Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Dozier grounded out, shortstop Simmons to first baseman Valbuena. Grossman lined out to center fielder Maybin. Sanó struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 1:
Angels first. Maybin grounded out, pitcher Er.Santana to first baseman Sanó. Calhoun homered to right on the first pitch. Pujols singled to center. Y.Escobar grounded into a double play, shortstop J.Polanco to second baseman Dozier to first baseman Sanó, Pujols out.
Runs: 1, Hits: 2