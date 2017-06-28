Bottom of 2:

Twins second.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Angels second. Valbuena grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Sanó. Simmons doubled to right. Pennington grounded out, first baseman Sanó unassisted, Simmons to third. Maldonado was out bunting, pitcher Er.Santana to first baseman Sanó.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier grounded out, shortstop Simmons to first baseman Valbuena. Grossman lined out to center fielder Maybin. Sanó struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0



