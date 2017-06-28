StarTribune
MLB Baseball
Home|Scoreboard|Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds
1
Bot 2nd, 0 Outs 1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
LA Angels1 0               130
Minnesota0                 000
0
5:10 PM PT6:10 PM MT7:10 PM CT8:10 PM ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 PM MST7:10 PM EST7:40 PM VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 PM CT, July 5, 2017
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Refresh: 60 Sec | 120 Sec | Off
Bottom 2nd
Balls:
  
Strikes:
  
Outs:
Pitcher: Parker Bridwell 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 K
At Bat: Max Kepler 0-0
On Deck: Eduardo Escobar 0-0
Bottom of 2:
Twins second.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0

Top of 2:
Angels second. Valbuena grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Sanó. Simmons doubled to right. Pennington grounded out, first baseman Sanó unassisted, Simmons to third. Maldonado was out bunting, pitcher Er.Santana to first baseman Sanó.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1

Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Dozier grounded out, shortstop Simmons to first baseman Valbuena. Grossman lined out to center fielder Maybin. Sanó struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0

Top of 1:
Angels first. Maybin grounded out, pitcher Er.Santana to first baseman Sanó. Calhoun homered to right on the first pitch. Pujols singled to center. Y.Escobar grounded into a double play, shortstop J.Polanco to second baseman Dozier to first baseman Sanó, Pujols out.
Runs: 1, Hits: 2

Sports Data API Powered by STATS © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

 

© 2017 StarTribune. All rights reserved.