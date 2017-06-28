|MLB Baseball
||
||
||
||
||
||
||
||
||
7:10 PM CT, July 6, 2017
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Top 2nd
Balls:
Strikes:
Outs:
Pitcher: José Berríos 1.1 IP, 1 ER, 1 K
At Bat: Welington Castillo 0-0
On Deck: Hyun Soo Kim 0-0
|Top of 2:
Orioles second. A.Jones safe at first on fielding error by first baseman Sanó. On Berríos' wild pitch, A.Jones to second. Trumbo homered to center on a 3-0 count, A.Jones scored. Mancini flied out to center fielder Buxton. W.Castillo fouled out to third baseman E.Escobar.
Runs: 2, Hits: 1
|Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Dozier grounded out, shortstop Janish to first baseman Mancini. Grossman struck out. Sanó struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 1:
Orioles first. S.Smith flied out to right fielder Kepler. M.Machado grounded out, third baseman E.Escobar to first baseman Sanó. Schoop struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0