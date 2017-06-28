Top of 2:

Orioles second. A.Jones safe at first on fielding error by first baseman Sanó. On Berríos' wild pitch, A.Jones to second. Trumbo homered to center on a 3-0 count, A.Jones scored. Mancini flied out to center fielder Buxton. W.Castillo fouled out to third baseman E.Escobar.

Runs: 2, Hits: 1



