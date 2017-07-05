Top of 1:

Orioles first. S.Smith homered to center on a 0-2 count. M.Machado homered to right on a 0-1 count. Schoop struck out. A.Jones singled to right. Trumbo grounded into a double play, shortstop J.Polanco to second baseman Dozier to first baseman K.Vargas, A.Jones out.

Runs: 2, Hits: 3



