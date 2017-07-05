|MLB Baseball
|5:10 PM PT6:10 PM MT7:10 PM CT8:10 PM ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 PM MST7:10 PM EST7:40 PM VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 PM CT, July 7, 2017
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Bottom 2nd
Balls:
Strikes:
Outs:
Pitcher: Kevin Gausman 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 K
At Bat: Max Kepler 0-0
On Deck: Kennys Vargas 0-0
|Top of 2:
Orioles second. Mancini struck out. Kim grounded out, first baseman K.Vargas unassisted. C.Joseph flied out to center fielder Buxton.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Dozier struck out. Grossman flied out to center fielder A.Jones. Sanó struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 1:
Orioles first. S.Smith homered to center on a 0-2 count. M.Machado homered to right on a 0-1 count. Schoop struck out. A.Jones singled to right. Trumbo grounded into a double play, shortstop J.Polanco to second baseman Dozier to first baseman K.Vargas, A.Jones out.
Runs: 2, Hits: 3