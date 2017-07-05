StarTribune
MLB Baseball
Home|Scoreboard|Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds
2
Bot 2nd, 0 Outs 1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
Baltimore2 0               230
Minnesota0                 000
0
5:10 PM PT6:10 PM MT7:10 PM CT8:10 PM ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 PM MST7:10 PM EST7:40 PM VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 PM CT, July 7, 2017
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Refresh: 60 Sec | 120 Sec | Off
Bottom 2nd
Balls:
  
Strikes:
  
Outs:
Pitcher: Kevin Gausman 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 K
At Bat: Max Kepler 0-0
On Deck: Kennys Vargas 0-0
Top of 2:
Orioles second. Mancini struck out. Kim grounded out, first baseman K.Vargas unassisted. C.Joseph flied out to center fielder Buxton.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0

Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Dozier struck out. Grossman flied out to center fielder A.Jones. Sanó struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0

Top of 1:
Orioles first. S.Smith homered to center on a 0-2 count. M.Machado homered to right on a 0-1 count. Schoop struck out. A.Jones singled to right. Trumbo grounded into a double play, shortstop J.Polanco to second baseman Dozier to first baseman K.Vargas, A.Jones out.
Runs: 2, Hits: 3

Sports Data API Powered by STATS © 2017 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

 

© 2017 StarTribune. All rights reserved.