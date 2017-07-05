|MLB Baseball
|11:10 AM PT12:10 PM MT1:10 PM CT2:10 PM ET14:10 ET18:10 GMT2:10 11:10 AM MST1:10 PM EST1:40 PM VEN22:10 UAE1:10 PM CT, July 8, 2017
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Bottom 2nd
Balls:
Strikes:
Outs:
Pitcher: Wade Miley 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 K
At Bat: Eddie Rosario 0-0
On Deck: Ehire Adrianza 0-0
|Top of 2:
Orioles second. A.Jones struck out. Trumbo struck out. Mancini flied out to right fielder Grossman.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Dozier flied out to right fielder Gentry. E.Escobar flied out to center fielder A.Jones. Sanó singled to center. Grossman singled to center, Sanó to second. K.Vargas struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 2
|Top of 1:
Orioles first. Rickard hit an infield single to shortstop. M.Machado struck out. Schoop grounded into a double play, shortstop Adrianza to second baseman Dozier to first baseman K.Vargas, Rickard out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1