Top of 2:

Orioles second. A.Jones struck out. Trumbo struck out. Mancini flied out to right fielder Grossman.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier flied out to right fielder Gentry. E.Escobar flied out to center fielder A.Jones. Sanó singled to center. Grossman singled to center, Sanó to second. K.Vargas struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 2



