Top of 3:

Yankees third. Cooper grounded out, pitcher B.Colón unassisted. Torreyes singled to center. Gardner flied out to center fielder Granite.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. J.Polanco walked on a full count. J.Castro struck out. Dozier grounded into fielder's choice, third baseman Headley to second baseman Torreyes, J.Polanco out. Granite flied out to right fielder Judge.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Yankees second. Holliday struck out. Gregorius singled to center. C.Frazier grounded into fielder's choice, third baseman Sanó to second baseman Dozier, Gregorius out. Headley flied out to center fielder Granite.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier walked on a full count. Granite walked on four pitches, Dozier to second. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Torreyes to first baseman Cooper, Dozier to third, Granite to second. Sanó was hit by a pitch. Kepler fouled out to third baseman Headley. Grossman walked on a full count, Dozier scored, Granite to third, Sanó to second. E.Rosario struck out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 0



