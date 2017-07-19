Top of 4:

Tigers fourth. Castellanos doubled to left.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Adrianza struck out. J.Castro struck out. Dozier grounded out, third baseman Castellanos to first baseman Mi.Cabrera.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Tigers third. J.Iglesias singled to center. Kinsler grounded out, shortstop Adrianza to first baseman Mauer, J.Iglesias to second. Avila struck out. Upton doubled to center, J.Iglesias scored. Mi.Cabrera struck out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Sanó singled to right. Kepler popped out to second baseman Kinsler. Grossman popped out to shortstop J.Iglesias. E.Rosario grounded out, pitcher An.Sanchez to first baseman Mi.Cabrera.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 2:

Tigers second. Mi.Cabrera struck out. Castellanos flied out to center fielder Granite. V.Martinez homered to right on a full count. Mahtook walked on four pitches. Presley singled to center, Mahtook to second. Mahtook was out advancing, center fielder Granite to second baseman Dozier, Mahtook out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier singled to center. Granite flied out to left fielder Upton. Mauer grounded into a double play, shortstop J.Iglesias to first baseman Mi.Cabrera, Dozier out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1



