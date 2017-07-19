Bottom of 7:

Twins seventh. E.Rosario singled to right.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 7:

Tigers seventh. Presley singled to center. J.Iglesias homered to left on the first pitch, Presley scored. Kinsler doubled to left. Pressly pitching. Castellanos struck out, catcher Gimenez to first baseman Sanó, Kinsler to third. Upton struck out. Mi.Cabrera struck out.

Runs: 2, Hits: 3





Bottom of 6:

Twins sixth. E.Escobar popped out to second baseman Kinsler. Sanó struck out. Grossman popped out to catcher J.McCann.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 6:

Tigers sixth. Mahtook singled to right. V.Martinez grounded into a double play, first baseman Sanó to shortstop J.Polanco, Mahtook out. J.McCann grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Sanó.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 5:

Twins fifth. J.Polanco lined out to right fielder Presley. Granite hit an infield single to second. Dozier grounded into a double play, shortstop J.Iglesias to second baseman Kinsler to first baseman Mi.Cabrera, Granite out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 5:

Tigers fifth. Kinsler flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Castellanos walked on a full count. Hildenberger pitching. Upton struck out. Mi.Cabrera struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Grossman walked. E.Rosario struck out. Gimenez flied out on a bunt to pitcher Boyd. Kepler struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

Tigers fourth. V.Martinez struck out. J.McCann singled to right. Presley grounded into fielder's choice, first baseman Sanó to shortstop J.Polanco, J.McCann out. J.Iglesias flied out to left fielder E.Rosario.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. J.Polanco struck out. Granite walked on a full count. Granite was caught stealing, catcher J.McCann to second baseman Kinsler, Granite out. Dozier walked. E.Escobar homered to left on a 2-1 count, Dozier scored. Sanó struck out.

Runs: 2, Hits: 1





Top of 3:

Tigers third. J.Iglesias singled to center. Kinsler hit an infield single to shortstop, J.Iglesias to second. On shortstop J.Polanco's throwing error, J.Iglesias to third. Castellanos struck out. Upton doubled to center, J.Iglesias scored, Kinsler to third. On catcher Gimenez's fielding error, Kinsler scored. On pitcher Mejía's fielding error, Upton to third. Mi.Cabrera fouled out to first baseman Sanó. Mahtook grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Sanó.

Runs: 2, Hits: 3





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. E.Rosario popped out to center fielder Mahtook. Gimenez grounded out, pitcher Boyd to first baseman Mi.Cabrera. Kepler grounded out, second baseman Kinsler to first baseman Mi.Cabrera.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Tigers second. Mahtook struck out. V.Martinez struck out. J.McCann doubled to left. Presley struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier doubled to right. E.Escobar struck out. Sanó struck out. Grossman struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1



