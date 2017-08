Top of 4:

Twins fourth. J.Polanco lined out to left fielder Pirela. J.Castro struck out. Er.Santana struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 3:

Padres third. Hedges grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Mauer. Coleman struck out. Perdomo struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Twins third. Sanó flied out to left fielder Pirela. E.Rosario flied out to left fielder Pirela. Buxton flied out to center fielder Margot.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Padres second. Solarte grounded out, third baseman Sanó to first baseman Mauer. Myers struck out. Renfroe lined out to pitcher Er.Santana.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Twins second. Sanó singled to left. E.Rosario fouled out to third baseman Spangenberg. Buxton struck out. J.Polanco doubled to center, Sanó to third. J.Castro was intentionally walked. Er.Santana singled to right, Sanó scored, J.Polanco scored, J.Castro to third. Mauer walked on four pitches, Er.Santana to second. E.Escobar singled to center, J.Castro scored, Er.Santana scored, Mauer to third. Kepler grounded out, second baseman Solarte to first baseman Myers.

Runs: 4, Hits: 4





Bottom of 1:

Padres first. Margot flied out to center fielder Buxton. Spangenberg struck out. Pirela struck out, catcher J.Castro to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0