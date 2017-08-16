Top of 1:

Indians first. Lindor singled to center. Kipnis singled to left, Lindor to second. J.Ramírez safe at first on fielding error by third baseman Sanó, Lindor to third, Kipnis to second. Encarnacion lined out to shortstop J.Polanco. Bruce singled to center, Lindor scored, Kipnis scored, J.Ramírez to second. C.Santana flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Guyer grounded into fielder's choice, second baseman Dozier unassisted, Bruce out.

Runs: 2, Hits: 3



