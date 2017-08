Top of 3:

Twins third. J.Polanco doubled to center. E.Rosario singled to right, J.Polanco to third. Buxton grounded into fielder's choice, third baseman Donaldson to catcher M.Montero to third baseman Donaldson to pitcher Biagini to shortstop Goins to catcher M.Montero, J.Polanco out, E.Rosario to third. Kepler walked. K.Vargas singled to left, E.Rosario scored, Buxton scored, Kepler to second. E.Escobar struck out. Gimenez walked on four pitches, Kepler to third, K.Vargas to second. Dozier struck out.

Runs: 2, Hits: 3





Bottom of 2:

Blue Jays second. Morales grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer. M.Montero doubled to center. Aoki singled to center, M.Montero scored. Goins singled to right, Aoki to second. Barney safe at first on fielder's choice plus fielding error by shortstop J.Polanco, Aoki to third, Goins to second. Carrera grounded into a double play, second baseman Dozier to shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Mauer, Barney out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 3





Top of 2:

Twins second. E.Escobar flied out to center fielder Carrera. Gimenez singled to center. Dozier struck out. Mauer popped out to second baseman Barney.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Blue Jays first. Carrera singled to center. Donaldson struck out. Smoak flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Pearce grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1