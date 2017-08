Bottom of 2:

Twins second.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

White Sox second. A.García grounded out, first baseman Mauer to pitcher Berríos. Davidson struck out. Narváez doubled to left. Ti.Anderson grounded out, pitcher Berríos to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier singled to center. Mauer doubled to right, Dozier scored. Buxton struck out. J.Polanco popped out to center fielder Engel. E.Escobar walked on four pitches. E.Rosario flied out to left fielder Le.García.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2