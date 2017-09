Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Gimenez grounded out, third baseman Moustakas to first baseman Hosmer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Royals third. Orlando grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Mauer. Moss singled to right. A.Escobar grounded out, third baseman E.Escobar to first baseman Mauer, Moss to second. Merrifield grounded out, third baseman E.Escobar to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. E.Rosario flied out to center fielder L.Cain. Buxton was hit by a pitch. Kepler flied out to left fielder Me.Cabrera. E.Escobar grounded out, second baseman Merrifield to first baseman Hosmer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Royals second. Hosmer popped out to shortstop J.Polanco. Perez struck out. Moustakas grounded out, shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier flied out to center fielder L.Cain. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Merrifield to first baseman Hosmer. J.Polanco flied out to left fielder Me.Cabrera.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0