Bottom of 2:

Orioles second. Jones grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Morrison. Mancini grounded out, shortstop Escobar to first baseman Morrison. Rasmus struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Twins second. Garver grounded out, shortstop Machado to first baseman Davis. Dozier popped out to shortstop Machado. Mauer lined out to second baseman Schoop.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Orioles first. Davis fouled out to left fielder Rosario. Machado flied out to center fielder Buxton. Schoop grounded out, shortstop Escobar to first baseman Morrison.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0