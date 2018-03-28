StarTribune
MLB Baseball
Home|Scoreboard|Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds
0
Bot 1st, 2 Outs 1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
Minnesota0                 000
Pittsburgh5                 520
5
10:05 AM PT11:05 AM MT12:05 PM CT1:05 PM ET13:05 ET17:05 GMT1:05 10:05 AM MST12:05 PM EST12:35 PM VEN21:05 UAE12:05 PM CT, April 2, 2018
PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Refresh: 60 Sec | 120 Sec | Off
Bottom 1st
Balls:
  
Strikes:
  
Outs:
Pitcher: Lance Lynn 0.2 IP, 5 ER, 1 K
At Bat: Jordy Mercer 0-0
On Deck: Jameson Taillon 0-0
Bottom of 1:
Pirates first. Harrison walked. Polanco doubled to center, Harrison scored. Marte walked on a full count. Bell struck out. Dickerson grounded out, first baseman Mauer unassisted, Polanco to third, Marte to second. Cervelli walked on a full count. Moran homered to right on a full count, Polanco scored, Marte scored, Cervelli scored.
Runs: 5, Hits: 2

Top of 1:
Twins first. Dozier lined out to shortstop Mercer. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Harrison to first baseman Bell. Sanó struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0

Sports Data API Powered by STATS © 2018 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

 

© 2018 StarTribune. All rights reserved.