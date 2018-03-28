|MLB Baseball
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
|10:05 AM PT11:05 AM MT12:05 PM CT1:05 PM ET13:05 ET17:05 GMT1:05 10:05 AM MST12:05 PM EST12:35 PM VEN21:05 UAE12:05 PM CT, April 2, 2018
PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Bottom 1st
Balls:
Strikes:
Outs:
Pitcher: Lance Lynn 0.2 IP, 5 ER, 1 K
At Bat: Jordy Mercer 0-0
On Deck: Jameson Taillon 0-0
|Bottom of 1:
Pirates first. Harrison walked. Polanco doubled to center, Harrison scored. Marte walked on a full count. Bell struck out. Dickerson grounded out, first baseman Mauer unassisted, Polanco to third, Marte to second. Cervelli walked on a full count. Moran homered to right on a full count, Polanco scored, Marte scored, Cervelli scored.
Runs: 5, Hits: 2
|Top of 1:
Twins first. Dozier lined out to shortstop Mercer. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Harrison to first baseman Bell. Sanó struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0