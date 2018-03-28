Bottom of 1:

Pirates first. Harrison walked. Polanco doubled to center, Harrison scored. Marte walked on a full count. Bell struck out. Dickerson grounded out, first baseman Mauer unassisted, Polanco to third, Marte to second. Cervelli walked on a full count. Moran homered to right on a full count, Polanco scored, Marte scored, Cervelli scored.

Runs: 5, Hits: 2



