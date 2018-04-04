StarTribune
MLB Baseball
Bot 3rd, 2 Outs 1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
Seattle0 0 0             000
Minnesota0 0               010
1:10 PM CT, April 7, 2018
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Bottom of 3:
Twins third. J.Castro grounded out, first baseman Healy to pitcher Leake. Dozier grounded out, third baseman Seager to first baseman Healy.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0

Top of 3:
Mariners third. Healy flied out to center fielder Buxton. Ichiro was out bunting, pitcher Berríos to first baseman Mauer. Marjama struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0

Bottom of 2:
Twins second. E.Escobar lined out to first baseman Healy. Kepler walked on a full count. Kepler was picked off, pitcher Leake to first baseman Healy. Buxton grounded out, shortstop Segura to first baseman Healy.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0

Top of 2:
Mariners second. Haniger lined out to center fielder Buxton. Seager grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer. Vogelbach struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0

Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Dozier flied out to center fielder Gordon. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Canó to first baseman Healy. Sanó walked on a full count. E.Rosario doubled to right, Sanó to third. Morrison flied out to right fielder Haniger.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1

Top of 1:
Mariners first. Gordon grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer. Segura struck out. Canó struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0

