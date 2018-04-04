|MLB Baseball
|Home
||
|Scoreboard
||
|Stats
||
|Standings
||
|Teams
||
|Players
||
|Player News
||
|Injuries
||
|Transactions
||
|Odds
|11:10 AM PT12:10 PM MT1:10 PM CT2:10 PM ET14:10 ET18:10 GMT2:10 11:10 AM MST1:10 PM EST1:40 PM VEN22:10 UAE1:10 PM CT, April 7, 2018
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Bottom 3rd
Balls:
Strikes:
Outs:
Pitcher: Mike Leake 2.2 IP, 0 ER, 0 K
At Bat: Joe Mauer 0-1
On Deck: Miguel Sanó 0-0
|Bottom of 3:
Twins third. J.Castro grounded out, first baseman Healy to pitcher Leake. Dozier grounded out, third baseman Seager to first baseman Healy.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 3:
Mariners third. Healy flied out to center fielder Buxton. Ichiro was out bunting, pitcher Berríos to first baseman Mauer. Marjama struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Bottom of 2:
Twins second. E.Escobar lined out to first baseman Healy. Kepler walked on a full count. Kepler was picked off, pitcher Leake to first baseman Healy. Buxton grounded out, shortstop Segura to first baseman Healy.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Top of 2:
Mariners second. Haniger lined out to center fielder Buxton. Seager grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer. Vogelbach struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0
|Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Dozier flied out to center fielder Gordon. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Canó to first baseman Healy. Sanó walked on a full count. E.Rosario doubled to right, Sanó to third. Morrison flied out to right fielder Haniger.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1
|Top of 1:
Mariners first. Gordon grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer. Segura struck out. Canó struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 0