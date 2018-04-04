Bottom of 3:

Twins third. J.Castro grounded out, first baseman Healy to pitcher Leake. Dozier grounded out, third baseman Seager to first baseman Healy.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Mariners third. Healy flied out to center fielder Buxton. Ichiro was out bunting, pitcher Berríos to first baseman Mauer. Marjama struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. E.Escobar lined out to first baseman Healy. Kepler walked on a full count. Kepler was picked off, pitcher Leake to first baseman Healy. Buxton grounded out, shortstop Segura to first baseman Healy.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Mariners second. Haniger lined out to center fielder Buxton. Seager grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer. Vogelbach struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier flied out to center fielder Gordon. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Canó to first baseman Healy. Sanó walked on a full count. E.Rosario doubled to right, Sanó to third. Morrison flied out to right fielder Haniger.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1



