Bottom of 8:

Twins eighth. Peacock pitching.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 8:

Astros eighth. Bregman hit an infield single to shortstop. Altuve flied out to right fielder Kepler. Correa popped out to second baseman Dozier. Reddick popped out to second baseman Dozier.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 7:

Twins seventh. Ma.González in as left fielder. Rondón pitching. Buxton struck out. J.Castro grounded out, shortstop Correa to first baseman Davis. Adrianza flied out to center fielder Springer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 7:

Astros seventh. Duke pitching. Reddick walked on a full count. Gattis struck out. Stassi was hit by a pitch, Reddick to second. Davis walked on a full count, Reddick to third, Stassi to second. Marisnick pinch-hitting for Fisher. Reed pitching. Ma.González pinch-hitting for Marisnick. Ma.González struck out. Springer popped out to left fielder E.Rosario.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 6:

Twins sixth. Harris pitching. Morrison grounded out, second baseman Altuve to first baseman Davis. E.Escobar flied out to left fielder Fisher. Kepler struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 6:

Astros sixth. Springer grounded out, third baseman E.Escobar to first baseman Morrison. Bregman homered to center on a 0-2 count. Altuve grounded out, shortstop Adrianza to first baseman Morrison. Correa struck out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1





Bottom of 5:

Twins fifth. J.Castro hit an infield single to third. Adrianza walked on a full count, J.Castro to second. Devenski pitching. Dozier grounded out, catcher Stassi to first baseman Davis, J.Castro to third, Adrianza to second. Mauer struck out. E.Rosario struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 5:

Astros fifth. Springer struck out. Bregman doubled to center. Altuve singled to left, Bregman scored. Correa singled to right, Altuve to second. Reddick hit an infield single to first, Altuve to third, Correa to second. Hildenberger pitching. Gattis singled to right, Altuve scored, Correa scored, Reddick to third. Stassi hit an infield single to third, Reddick scored, Gattis to second. Davis popped out to left fielder E.Rosario. Fisher grounded out, shortstop Adrianza to first baseman Morrison.

Runs: 4, Hits: 6





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Kepler walked on four pitches. Buxton walked on four pitches, Kepler to second. J.Castro struck out. Adrianza singled to right, Kepler scored, Buxton to third. Dozier hit an infield single to shortstop, Buxton scored, Adrianza to third. Mauer walked, Dozier to second. E.Rosario tripled to center, Adrianza scored, Dozier scored, Mauer scored. Morrison singled to right, E.Rosario scored. E.Escobar fouled out to left fielder Fisher. Kepler homered to right on a 2-1 count, Morrison scored. Hoyt pitching. Buxton grounded out, shortstop Correa to first baseman Davis.

Runs: 8, Hits: 5





Top of 4:

Astros fourth. Gattis flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Stassi struck out. Davis walked on a full count. Fisher grounded out, first baseman Morrison unassisted.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Mauer struck out. E.Rosario grounded out, first baseman Davis to pitcher McCullers Jr. Morrison walked on four pitches. E.Escobar struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Astros third. Altuve popped out to center fielder Buxton. Correa singled to right. Reddick grounded into a double play, first baseman Morrison to shortstop Adrianza to pitcher Gibson, Correa out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Buxton doubled to left. On McCullers Jr.'s wild pitch, Buxton to third. J.Castro struck out. Adrianza struck out. Dozier struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 2:

Astros second. Gattis flied out to right fielder Kepler. Stassi struck out. Davis singled to center. Fisher walked on a full count, Davis to second. Springer walked, Davis to third, Fisher to second. Bregman struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier grounded out, second baseman Altuve to first baseman Davis. Mauer singled to left. E.Rosario walked on four pitches, Mauer to second. Morrison lined out to first baseman Davis. E.Escobar walked, Mauer to third, E.Rosario to second. Kepler grounded out, shortstop Correa to first baseman Davis.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1



