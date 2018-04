Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Morrison walked on a full count. E.Escobar flied out to left fielder Delmonico.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

White Sox fourth. A.García was hit by a pitch. Abreu grounded into a double play, shortstop E.Escobar to second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer, A.García out. Davidson flied out to center fielder Buxton.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Buxton singled to left. Buxton stole second. J.Castro flied out to center fielder Engel, Buxton to third. Dozier safe at second on fielder's choice plus throwing error by shortstop Ti.Anderson, Buxton scored. Mauer singled to center, Dozier scored. Sanó struck out. E.Rosario grounded out, second baseman Moncada to first baseman Abreu.

Runs: 2, Hits: 2





Top of 3:

White Sox third. Narváez struck out. Engel struck out. Moncada struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Morrison fouled out to catcher Narváez. E.Escobar walked on a full count. Kepler grounded into a double play, shortstop Ti.Anderson to first baseman Abreu, E.Escobar out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

White Sox second. Davidson struck out. Delmonico popped out to third baseman Sanó. Y.Sánchez singled to center. Ti.Anderson flied out to right fielder Kepler.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier popped out to first baseman Abreu. Mauer walked. Sanó doubled to right, Mauer to third. E.Rosario grounded out, first baseman Abreu unassisted. Sanó was out advancing, first baseman Abreu to shortstop Ti.Anderson, Sanó out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1