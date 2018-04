Top of 6:

Indians sixth.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 5:

Twins fifth. J.Castro singled to center. Dozier flied out to center fielder Zimmer. Mauer fouled out to third baseman J.Ramírez. Sanó lined out to right fielder Naquin.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 5:

Indians fifth. Gomes struck out. Naquin struck out. Zimmer doubled to right. On J.Castro's passed ball, Zimmer to third. Lindor homered to right on a full count, Zimmer scored. Kipnis popped out to shortstop E.Escobar.

Runs: 2, Hits: 2





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. E.Rosario singled to right. Morrison walked on a full count, E.Rosario to second. E.Escobar struck out. Kepler grounded out, pitcher Kluber to first baseman Alonso, E.Rosario to third, Morrison to second. Grossman grounded out, first baseman Alonso unassisted.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 4:

Indians fourth. J.Ramírez flied out to right fielder Grossman. Brantley doubled to center. Encarnacion struck out. Alonso grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Grossman safe at first on fielding error by first baseman Alonso. J.Castro flied out to left fielder Brantley. Dozier flied out to center fielder Zimmer. Mauer walked, Grossman to second. Sanó flied out to center fielder Zimmer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Indians third. Naquin struck out. Zimmer doubled to right. Lindor struck out. Kipnis grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Morrison struck out. E.Escobar flied out to center fielder Zimmer. Kepler lined out to right fielder Naquin.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Indians second. Encarnacion popped out to first baseman Mauer. Alonso grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer. Gomes struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier struck out. Mauer popped out to shortstop Lindor. Sanó singled to left. E.Rosario struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1