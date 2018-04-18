Bottom of 6:

Twins sixth. Mauer grounded out, first baseman Alonso unassisted. Sanó struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 6:

Indians sixth. Lindor fouled out to third baseman Sanó. Kipnis grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer. J.Ramírez grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 5:

Twins fifth. E.Escobar lined out to left fielder Brantley. Kepler singled to right. Grossman walked, Kepler to second. J.Castro struck out. Dozier struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 5:

Indians fifth. R.Pérez popped out to catcher J.Castro. Naquin struck out, catcher J.Castro to first baseman Mauer. Zimmer grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Sanó grounded out, second baseman Kipnis to first baseman Alonso. E.Rosario struck out. Morrison flied out to right fielder Naquin.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

Indians fourth. Brantley lined out to first baseman Mauer. Encarnacion struck out. Alonso flied out to center fielder Kepler.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Grossman grounded out, shortstop Lindor to first baseman Alonso. J.Castro singled to left. Dozier flied out to center fielder Zimmer. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Kipnis to first baseman Alonso.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 3:

Indians third. Lindor grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer. Kipnis popped out to shortstop E.Escobar. J.Ramírez popped out to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Morrison lined out to left fielder Brantley. E.Escobar struck out. Kepler popped out to third baseman J.Ramírez.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Indians second. Alonso lined out to right fielder Grossman. R.Pérez struck out. Naquin singled to left. Zimmer struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Dozier singled to left. Mauer flied out to center fielder Zimmer. Sanó struck out. Dozier stole second. E.Rosario popped out to shortstop Lindor.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1



