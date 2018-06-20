Bottom of 9:

Twins ninth. Swihart in as catcher. Garver singled to center. Dozier doubled to center, Garver to third. Motter grounded out, second baseman Holt to first baseman Moreland, Garver scored, Dozier to third. Morrison hit a sacrifice fly to center fielder Bradley Jr., Dozier scored. Grossman grounded out, second baseman Holt to first baseman Moreland.

Runs: 2, Hits: 2





Top of 9:

Red Sox ninth. Magill pitching. Garver in as first baseman. Devers lined out to right fielder Kepler. Holt doubled to right. Swihart pinch-hitting for Leon. Swihart struck out. Bradley Jr. singled to right, Holt scored. Betts singled to left, Bradley Jr. to second. Benintendi struck out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 3





Bottom of 8:

Twins eighth. Velázquez pitching. Adrianza popped out to center fielder Bradley Jr. LaMarre hit an infield single to shortstop. Wilson grounded into a double play, third baseman Devers to second baseman Holt to first baseman Moreland, LaMarre out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 8:

Red Sox eighth. Belisle pitching. Leon singled to right. Bradley Jr. struck out. Betts lined out to left fielder Grossman. Benintendi homered to right on a 1-2 count, Leon scored. J.Martinez doubled to right. Moreland doubled to center, J.Martinez scored. Bogaerts popped out to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 3, Hits: 4





Bottom of 7:

Twins seventh. Morrison flied out to right fielder Betts. Grossman flied out to right fielder Betts. Kepler flied out to right fielder Betts.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 7:

Red Sox seventh. Pressly pitching. Benintendi struck out. J.Martinez singled to center. Moreland walked, J.Martinez to second. Bogaerts doubled to left, J.Martinez scored, Moreland scored. Bogaerts to third. Rogers pitching. Devers grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer, Bogaerts scored. Holt grounded out, pitcher Rogers to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 3, Hits: 2





Bottom of 6:

Twins sixth. Mauer lined out to right fielder Betts. Dozier flied out to center fielder Bradley Jr. Motter popped out to second baseman Holt.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 6:

Red Sox sixth. Leon was hit by a pitch. Bradley Jr. grounded into a double play, shortstop Adrianza to second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer, Leon out. Betts flied out to right fielder Kepler.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 5:

Twins fifth. Adrianza struck out. LaMarre lined out to third baseman Devers. Wilson lined out to left fielder Benintendi.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 5:

Red Sox fifth. Betts homered to right on the first pitch. Benintendi singled to center. J.Martinez flied out to right fielder Kepler. Moreland singled to right, Benintendi to second. Bogaerts hit an infield single to shortstop, Benintendi to third, Moreland to second. Devers popped out to second baseman Dozier. Holt grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 1, Hits: 4





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Morrison popped out to third baseman Devers. Grossman struck out. Kepler struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

Red Sox fourth. Motter in as third baseman. Moreland walked on a full count. Bogaerts lined out to center fielder LaMarre. Devers struck out. Holt singled to right, Moreland to second. Leon singled to right, Moreland scored, Holt to third. Bradley Jr. popped out to shortstop Adrianza.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Mauer grounded out, shortstop Bogaerts to first baseman Moreland. Dozier lined out to left fielder Benintendi. E.Escobar struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Red Sox third. Betts popped out to shortstop Adrianza. Benintendi struck out. J.Martinez struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Kepler flied out to center fielder Bradley Jr. Adrianza struck out. LaMarre walked. Wilson flied out to center fielder Bradley Jr.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Red Sox second. Devers struck out. Holt grounded out, first baseman Mauer unassisted. Leon walked on a full count. Bradley Jr. lined out to second baseman Dozier.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Holt to first baseman Moreland. Dozier grounded out, third baseman Devers to first baseman Moreland. E.Escobar was hit by a pitch. Morrison singled to left, E.Escobar to second. Grossman grounded out, second baseman Holt to first baseman Moreland.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1



