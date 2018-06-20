Bottom of 7:

Twins seventh. C.Martin pitching. Grossman flied out to center fielder DeShields. Adrianza struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 7:

Rangers seventh. Reed pitching. Chirinos singled to center. Guzman walked on a full count, Chirinos to second. DeShields sacrificed, third baseman Motter to first baseman Mauer, Chirinos to third, Guzman to second. Choo was intentionally walked. Andrus lined into a double play, second baseman Dozier to shortstop Adrianza, Guzman out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 6:

Twins sixth. Kepler doubled to center. LaMarre walked on a full count. LaMarre was out advancing, catcher Chirinos to second baseman Odor to first baseman Guzman, Kepler to third, LaMarre out. Wilson walked on a full count. Mauer doubled to left, Kepler scored, Wilson to third. E.Rosario popped out to second baseman Odor. Dozier fouled out to first baseman Guzman.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Top of 6:

Rangers sixth. Beltré lined out to left fielder E.Rosario. Odor flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Gallo flied out to center fielder LaMarre.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 5:

Twins fifth. Grossman grounded out, third baseman Beltré to first baseman Guzman. Adrianza grounded out, pitcher Minor to first baseman Guzman. Motter flied out to right fielder Mazara.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 5:

Rangers fifth. Guzman walked. DeShields sacrificed, pitcher Romero to first baseman Mauer, Guzman to second. Choo homered to right on a 0-1 count, Guzman scored. Andrus struck out. Mazara struck out.

Runs: 2, Hits: 1





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Mauer struck out. E.Rosario fouled out to third baseman Beltré. Dozier fouled out to catcher Chirinos.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

Rangers fourth. Andrus hit an infield single to third. Mazara singled to center, Andrus to second. Beltré singled to center, Andrus scored, Mazara to third. Odor grounded into fielder's choice, pitcher Romero to second baseman Dozier, Mazara scored, Beltré out. Gallo flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Chirinos grounded out, shortstop Adrianza to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 2, Hits: 3





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Kepler flied out to right fielder Mazara. LaMarre lined out to center fielder DeShields. Wilson struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Rangers third. Guzman flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. DeShields grounded out, third baseman Motter to first baseman Mauer. Choo struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Grossman grounded out, third baseman Beltré to first baseman Guzman. Adrianza struck out. Motter lined out to center fielder DeShields.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Rangers second. Odor popped out to shortstop Adrianza. Gallo fouled out to third baseman Motter. Chirinos popped out to second baseman Dozier.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer grounded out, shortstop Andrus to first baseman Guzman. E.Rosario grounded out, pitcher Minor to first baseman Guzman. Dozier singled to left. Dozier was out advancing, left fielder Gallo to second baseman Odor, Dozier out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1



