Bottom of 5:

Twins fifth. Garver singled to right. LaMarre popped out to second baseman Odor. Mauer struck out. E.Rosario grounded out, pitcher Gallardo to first baseman Guzman.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 5:

Rangers fifth. Chirinos struck out. DeShields lined out to shortstop Motter. Choo grounded out, first baseman Morrison to pitcher Magill.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Morrison flied out to center fielder DeShields. Motter struck out. Kepler flied out to left fielder Choo.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

Rangers fourth. Mazara struck out. Beltré homered to center on a 1-1 count. Odor grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Morrison. Profar was hit by a pitch. Profar stole second. Guzman struck out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Guzman in as first baseman. E.Rosario struck out. E.Escobar grounded out, pitcher Gallardo to first baseman Guzman. Dozier popped out to shortstop Andrus.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Rangers third. Profar grounded out, first baseman Morrison to pitcher Magill. Gallo doubled to right. On Garver's passed ball, Gallo to third. Chirinos homered to left on a full count, Gallo scored. DeShields flied out to right fielder Kepler. Choo walked. Andrus struck out.

Runs: 2, Hits: 2





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Kepler singled to right. Garver singled to left, Kepler to second. LaMarre grounded into a double play, second baseman Odor to shortstop Andrus to first baseman Gallo, Kepler to third, Garver out. Mauer lined out to center fielder DeShields.

Runs: 0, Hits: 2





Top of 2:

Rangers second. Beltré hit an infield single to third. Odor singled to center, Beltré to second. Profar was hit by a pitch, Beltré to third, Odor to second. Gallo flied out to center fielder LaMarre. Chirinos walked on a full count, Beltré scored, Odor to third, Profar to second. DeShields singled to center, Odor scored, Profar scored, Chirinos to second. Choo hit a ground-rule double to left, Chirinos scored, DeShields to third. Andrus struck out. Mazara singled to center, DeShields scored, Choo scored. Beltré singled to center, Mazara to second. Magill pitching. Odor struck out.

Runs: 6, Hits: 6





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer singled to left. E.Rosario homered to right on the first pitch, Mauer scored. E.Escobar fouled out to third baseman Profar. Dozier walked on a full count. Morrison popped out to first baseman Gallo. Motter flied out to right fielder Mazara.

Runs: 2, Hits: 2



