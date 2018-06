Bottom of 3:

White Sox third. Narváez grounded out, first baseman Mauer unassisted. Tilson singled to left. Moncada singled to right, Tilson to third.

Runs: 0, Hits: 2





Top of 3:

Twins third. Mauer grounded out, first baseman Abreu unassisted. E.Escobar flied out to center fielder Tilson. E.Rosario struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

White Sox second. A.García struck out. Le.García lined out to second baseman Dozier. Ti.Anderson singled to right. Ti.Anderson was caught stealing, pitcher Gibson to first baseman Mauer to shortstop Adrianza, Ti.Anderson out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 2:

Twins second. Dozier lined out to center fielder Tilson. Kepler struck out. Grossman walked on a full count. Cave safe at first on fielding error by second baseman Moncada, Grossman to second. Adrianza singled to left, Grossman to third, Cave to second. Wilson grounded into fielder's choice, third baseman Y.Sánchez unassisted, Cave out, Adrianza to second.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

White Sox first. Moncada grounded out, first baseman Mauer to pitcher Gibson. Y.Sánchez walked. Abreu lined out to right fielder Cave. Palka struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0