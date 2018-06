Top of 6:

Twins sixth.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 5:

White Sox fifth. Y.Sánchez grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Morrison. Ti.Anderson lined out to shortstop Adrianza. Tilson grounded out, shortstop Adrianza to first baseman Morrison.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 5:

Twins fifth. Cave grounded out, second baseman Moncada to first baseman Abreu. Motter grounded out, shortstop Ti.Anderson to first baseman Abreu. Wilson struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

White Sox fourth. A.García popped out to second baseman Dozier. Abreu singled to center. Davidson walked, Abreu to second. Smith grounded into a double play, pitcher Odorizzi to second baseman Dozier to first baseman Morrison, Davidson out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 4:

Twins fourth. Dozier struck out. Morrison lined out to third baseman Y.Sánchez. Adrianza lined out to left fielder Tilson.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 3:

White Sox third. Ti.Anderson singled to right. Tilson struck out. Ti.Anderson stole second. Engel struck out. Moncada struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 3:

Twins third. Grossman popped out to shortstop Ti.Anderson. E.Rosario flied out to left fielder Tilson. E.Escobar popped out to right fielder A.García.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

White Sox second. Davidson struck out. Smith grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Morrison. Y.Sánchez struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Twins second. Cave grounded out, third baseman Y.Sánchez to first baseman Abreu. Motter grounded out, second baseman Moncada to first baseman Abreu. Wilson flied out to left fielder Tilson.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

White Sox first. Moncada flied out to center fielder Cave. A.García struck out. Abreu struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0