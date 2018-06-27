Bottom of 5:

Cubs fifth. Almora Jr. lined out to third baseman E.Escobar. Heyward singled to left. Zobrist was hit by a pitch, Heyward to second. Rizzo singled to right, Heyward to third, Zobrist to second.

Runs: 0, Hits: 2





Top of 5:

Twins fifth. E.Rosario struck out. Dozier walked. Grossman safe at first on fielder's choice plus fielding error by third baseman Happ, Dozier to third. Kepler grounded into fielder's choice, first baseman Rizzo to third baseman Happ, Dozier out, Grossman to third. Garver was intentionally walked. Adrianza popped out to second baseman Zobrist.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

Cubs fourth. Schwarber walked. Happ walked on a full count, Schwarber to second. Gimenez grounded into a double play, third baseman E.Escobar to second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer, Schwarber to third, Happ out. Montgomery struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

Twins fourth. Kepler struck out. Garver singled to center. Adrianza safe at second on a sacrifice plus throwing error by pitcher Montgomery, Garver to third. Berríos grounded out, second baseman Zobrist to first baseman Rizzo. Mauer doubled to center, Garver scored, Adrianza scored. E.Escobar grounded out, second baseman Zobrist to first baseman Rizzo.

Runs: 2, Hits: 2





Bottom of 3:

Cubs third. Almora Jr. singled to left. Heyward homered to right on the first pitch, Almora Jr. scored. Zobrist grounded out, pitcher Berríos to second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer. Rizzo grounded out, shortstop Adrianza to first baseman Mauer. Russell flied out to center fielder Kepler.

Runs: 2, Hits: 2





Top of 3:

Twins third. E.Rosario flied out to center fielder Almora Jr. Dozier singled to right. Grossman struck out. Dozier was caught stealing, catcher Gimenez to second baseman Zobrist, Dozier out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Cubs second. Rizzo lined out to right fielder Grossman. Russell walked on a full count. Schwarber fouled out to catcher Garver. Happ walked on four pitches, Russell to second. Gimenez hit an infield single to third, Russell to third, Happ to second. Montgomery struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 2:

Twins second. Kepler singled to right. Garver singled to right, Kepler to third. Adrianza popped out to second baseman Zobrist. Berríos struck out. Mauer homered to left on a 2-0 count, Kepler scored, Garver scored. E.Escobar grounded out, third baseman Happ to first baseman Rizzo.

Runs: 3, Hits: 3





Bottom of 1:

Cubs first. Almora Jr. grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer. Heyward grounded out, shortstop Adrianza to first baseman Mauer. Zobrist flied out to left fielder E.Rosario.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0



