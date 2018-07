Bottom of 2:

Cubs second. Schwarber singled to left. Contreras struck out. Russell walked, Schwarber to second. Lester homered to center on a full count, Schwarber scored, Russell scored. Happ hit an infield single to first.

Runs: 3, Hits: 3





Top of 2:

Twins second. Garver struck out. Cave homered to center on the first pitch. Lynn lined out to left fielder Schwarber. Grossman singled to right. E.Rosario walked on a full count, Grossman to second. E.Escobar struck out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 2





Bottom of 1:

Cubs first. Happ safe at second on throwing error by shortstop E.Escobar. Heyward grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Morrison, Happ to third. Zobrist popped out to shortstop E.Escobar. Rizzo walked on four pitches. J.Báez flied out to right fielder Grossman.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0