Bottom of 7:

Brewers seventh. Moya pitching. Dozier in as second baseman. Orf struck out. H.Pérez flied out to right fielder Kepler. Thames struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 7:

Twins seventh. Wilson grounded out, shortstop Orf to first baseman Aguilar. Dozier pinch-hitting for Pressly. Dozier popped out to second baseman Villar. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Villar to first baseman Aguilar.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 6:

Brewers sixth. Pressly pitching. Villar struck out. Kratz struck out. Broxton struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 6:

Twins sixth. H.Pérez in as left fielder. Hader pitching. Orf in as shortstop. Kepler struck out. Astudillo grounded out, shortstop Orf to first baseman Aguilar. Cave struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 5:

Brewers fifth. Orf pinch-hitting for Ju.Guerra. Orf walked. Miller struck out. Orf stole second. Thames homered to right on a 0-1 count, Orf scored. Aguilar struck out. Shaw singled to center. On left fielder E.Rosario's fielding error, Shaw to second. Braun lined out to left fielder E.Rosario.

Runs: 2, Hits: 2





Top of 5:

Twins fifth. Odorizzi grounded out, third baseman Shaw to first baseman Aguilar. Mauer struck out. J.Polanco struck out, safe on Ju.Guerra's wild pitch. E.Rosario singled to center, J.Polanco to second. E.Escobar struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 4:

Brewers fourth. Villar struck out. Kratz flied out to right fielder Kepler. Broxton flied out to right fielder Kepler.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 4:

Twins fourth. E.Escobar struck out. Kepler walked on four pitches. Astudillo safe at first on fielder's choice plus fielding error by shortstop Miller, Kepler to second. Cave struck out. Wilson grounded out, first baseman Aguilar unassisted.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 3:

Brewers third. Miller doubled to right. Thames singled to right, Miller to third. Aguilar struck out. Shaw popped out to left fielder E.Rosario. Braun struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 2





Top of 3:

Twins third. Mauer flied out to left fielder Braun. J.Polanco struck out. E.Rosario fouled out to third baseman Shaw.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Brewers second. Villar struck out. Kratz lined out to right fielder Kepler. Broxton walked. Ju.Guerra struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Twins second. Cave struck out. Wilson popped out to shortstop Miller. Odorizzi lined out to right fielder Thames.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Brewers first. Miller flied out to center fielder Cave. Thames walked on a full count. Aguilar walked on a full count, Thames to second. Shaw struck out. Braun struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0



