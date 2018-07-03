Bottom of 6:

Brewers sixth. Yelich flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Aguilar grounded out, third baseman E.Escobar to first baseman Mauer. Shaw popped out to third baseman E.Escobar.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 6:

Twins sixth. Berríos struck out. Mauer lined out to left fielder Yelich. E.Rosario popped out to third baseman Shaw.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 5:

Brewers fifth. Piña walked on a full count. Orf flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Broxton struck out. Anderson singled to center, Piña to second. Thames lined out to left fielder E.Rosario.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 5:

Twins fifth. J.Polanco walked on a full count. J.Polanco stole second. Kepler struck out. Garver flied out to right fielder Thames, J.Polanco to third. Cave grounded out, second baseman Miller to first baseman Aguilar.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

Brewers fourth. Aguilar struck out. Shaw singled to right. Miller grounded into a double play, shortstop J.Polanco to second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer, Shaw out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 4:

Twins fourth. Mauer doubled to center. E.Rosario grounded out, shortstop Orf to first baseman Aguilar, Mauer to third. Dozier flied out to center fielder Broxton. E.Escobar struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 3:

Brewers third. Broxton safe at first on fielding error by second baseman Dozier. Anderson struck out. Broxton stole second. Thames walked. Yelich flied out to right fielder Kepler, Broxton to third. Thames was out advancing, right fielder Kepler to shortstop J.Polanco, Thames out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Twins third. Garver flied out to right fielder Thames. Cave struck out. Berríos lined out to center fielder Broxton.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Brewers second. Shaw homered to right on a 1-0 count. Miller flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Piña popped out to second baseman Dozier. Orf fouled out to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1





Top of 2:

Twins second. E.Escobar singled to left. J.Polanco lined out to right fielder Thames. Kepler struck out. E.Escobar was caught stealing, catcher Piña to shortstop Orf, E.Escobar out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 1:

Brewers first. Thames flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Yelich grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer. Aguilar grounded out, pitcher Berríos to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0



