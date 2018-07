Top of 3:

Orioles third. Mancini was hit by a pitch. Joseph lined out to right fielder Kepler. Beckham struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. E.Escobar grounded out, second baseman Schoop to first baseman Davis. Morrison lined out to right fielder Valencia. J.Polanco doubled to right. Kepler grounded out, second baseman Schoop to first baseman Davis.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 2:

Orioles second. Davis grounded out, third baseman E.Escobar to first baseman Morrison. Valencia lined out to second baseman Dozier. Schoop flied out to right fielder Kepler.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Schoop to first baseman Davis. E.Rosario grounded out, pitcher Cashner to first baseman Davis. Dozier struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0