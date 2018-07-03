Top of 5:

Orioles fifth. Joseph struck out. Beckham struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Morrison popped out to second baseman Schoop. J.Polanco hit an infield single to third. Kepler homered to right on a 3-1 count, J.Polanco scored. Cave singled to right. Garver walked on a full count, Cave to second. Mauer singled to left, Cave scored, Garver to second. Fry pitching. E.Rosario grounded into fielder's choice, pitcher Fry to shortstop M.Machado, Garver to third, Mauer out. Dozier struck out.

Runs: 3, Hits: 4





Top of 4:

Orioles fourth. M.Machado grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Morrison. Trumbo hit an infield single to shortstop. Davis lined out to center fielder Cave. Schoop singled to center, Trumbo to third. Mancini walked on four pitches, Schoop to second. Rickard grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Morrison.

Runs: 0, Hits: 2





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. E.Rosario flied out to left fielder Mancini. Dozier lined out to pitcher Bundy. E.Escobar struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Orioles third. Rickard flied out to left fielder E.Rosario. Joseph singled to left. Beckham popped out to first baseman Morrison. A.Jones grounded into fielder's choice, third baseman E.Escobar to second baseman Dozier, Joseph out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Cave grounded out, second baseman Schoop to first baseman Davis. Garver singled to right. Mauer grounded into a double play, first baseman Davis to shortstop M.Machado to first baseman Davis, Garver out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 2:

Orioles second. Davis grounded out, third baseman E.Escobar to first baseman Morrison. Schoop struck out, catcher Garver to first baseman Morrison. Mancini grounded out, third baseman E.Escobar to first baseman Morrison.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer singled to center. E.Rosario singled to right, Mauer to second. Dozier singled to left, Mauer scored, E.Rosario to third. On third baseman Beckham's throwing error, E.Rosario scored, Dozier to third. E.Escobar grounded out, pitcher Bundy to first baseman Davis. Morrison struck out. J.Polanco singled to left, Dozier scored. Kepler flied out to center fielder A.Jones.

Runs: 3, Hits: 4



