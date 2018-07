Bottom of 5:

Twins fifth. J.Polanco grounded out, pitcher Gausman to shortstop M.Machado to first baseman Davis. Kepler homered to center on a 2-0 count.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1





Top of 5:

Orioles fifth. A.Jones grounded out, third baseman E.Escobar to first baseman Mauer. M.Machado popped out to left fielder Grossman. Trumbo struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 4:

Twins fourth. Mauer singled to left. E.Rosario flied out to left fielder Peterson. Dozier struck out. E.Escobar grounded out, second baseman Schoop to first baseman Davis.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 4:

Orioles fourth. Schoop doubled to left. Sisco popped out to shortstop J.Polanco. Peterson struck out. Beckham struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Grossman safe at first on fielding error by first baseman Davis. Cave struck out. Wilson grounded into a double play, second baseman Schoop to shortstop M.Machado to first baseman Davis, Grossman out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 3:

Orioles third. Beckham struck out. A.Jones flied out to center fielder Cave. M.Machado singled to center. Trumbo walked on four pitches, M.Machado to second. On Wilson's passed ball, M.Machado to third, Trumbo to second. Davis walked on four pitches. Valencia struck out.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. E.Escobar grounded out, second baseman Schoop to first baseman Davis. J.Polanco struck out. Kepler grounded out, second baseman Schoop to first baseman Davis.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Top of 2:

Orioles second. Schoop grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer. Sisco struck out. Peterson was out bunting, pitcher Gibson to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Schoop to first baseman Davis. E.Rosario grounded out, second baseman Schoop to first baseman Davis. Dozier flied out to right fielder Valencia.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0