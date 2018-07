Top of 4:

Royals fourth. A.Gordon popped out to second baseman Dozier. A.Escobar struck out. Mondesi walked on a full count.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 3:

Twins third. Cave singled to center. Mauer flied out to center fielder A.Escobar. E.Rosario singled to center, Cave to second. Dozier struck out. E.Escobar singled to right, Cave scored, E.Rosario to third. Morrison lined out to left fielder A.Gordon.

Runs: 1, Hits: 3





Top of 3:

Royals third. Perez grounded out, third baseman E.Escobar to first baseman Mauer. Duda struck out. Dozier grounded out, second baseman Dozier to first baseman Mauer.

Runs: 0, Hits: 0





Bottom of 2:

Twins second. Morrison doubled to left. Morrison was out advancing, left fielder A.Gordon to shortstop Mondesi, Morrison out. J.Polanco walked on a full count. Kepler struck out. Garver fouled out to first baseman Dozier.

Runs: 0, Hits: 1





Top of 2:

Royals second. Dozier hit an infield single to shortstop. A.Gordon flied out to center fielder Cave. A.Escobar singled to right, Dozier to second. Mondesi homered to right on a 2-2 count, Dozier scored, A.Escobar scored. Merrifield doubled to left. Herrera singled to center, Merrifield scored. Rogers pitching. Moustakas grounded into a double play, second baseman Dozier to shortstop J.Polanco to first baseman Mauer, Herrera out.

Runs: 4, Hits: 5





Bottom of 1:

Twins first. Mauer grounded out, shortstop Mondesi to first baseman Dozier. E.Rosario flied out to center fielder A.Escobar. Dozier homered to left on a 2-0 count. E.Escobar struck out.

Runs: 1, Hits: 1