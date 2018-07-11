|MLB Baseball
|5:10 PM PT6:10 PM MT7:10 PM CT8:10 PM ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 PM MST7:10 PM EST7:40 PM VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 PM CT, July 12, 2018
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Bottom 1st
Balls:
Strikes:
Outs:
Pitcher: Blake Snell 0.2 IP, 0 ER, 1 K
At Bat: Willians Astudillo 0-0
On Deck: Max Kepler 0-0
Runner on 1st Base: Robbie Grossman
Runner on 2nd Base: Brian Dozier
Runner on 3rd Base: Eddie Rosario
|Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Wendle to first baseman Cron. E.Rosario hit an infield single to second. Dozier walked, E.Rosario to second. On Snell's wild pitch, E.Rosario to third, Dozier to second. Grossman walked on a full count. J.Polanco struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1
|Top of 1:
Rays first. Kiermaier lined out to center fielder Kepler. Robertson struck out. Bauers singled to left. W.Ramos hit an infield single to shortstop, Bauers to second. On Gibson's wild pitch, Bauers to third, W.Ramos to second. Choi struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 2