StarTribune
MLB Baseball
Home|Scoreboard|Stats|Standings|Teams|Players|Player News|Injuries|Transactions | Odds
0
Bot 1st, 2 Outs 1 2 3   4 5 6   7 8 9   R H E
Tampa Bay0                 020
Minnesota                  010
0
5:10 PM PT6:10 PM MT7:10 PM CT8:10 PM ET20:10 ET0:10 GMT8:10 5:10 PM MST7:10 PM EST7:40 PM VEN4:10 UAE (+1)7:10 PM CT, July 12, 2018
Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Refresh: 60 Sec | 120 Sec | Off
Bottom 1st
Balls:
  
Strikes:
  
Outs:
Pitcher: Blake Snell 0.2 IP, 0 ER, 1 K
At Bat: Willians Astudillo 0-0
On Deck: Max Kepler 0-0
Runner on 1st Base: Robbie Grossman
Runner on 2nd Base: Brian Dozier
Runner on 3rd Base: Eddie Rosario
Bottom of 1:
Twins first. Mauer grounded out, second baseman Wendle to first baseman Cron. E.Rosario hit an infield single to second. Dozier walked, E.Rosario to second. On Snell's wild pitch, E.Rosario to third, Dozier to second. Grossman walked on a full count. J.Polanco struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 1

Top of 1:
Rays first. Kiermaier lined out to center fielder Kepler. Robertson struck out. Bauers singled to left. W.Ramos hit an infield single to shortstop, Bauers to second. On Gibson's wild pitch, Bauers to third, W.Ramos to second. Choi struck out.
Runs: 0, Hits: 2

Sports Data API Powered by STATS © 2018 by STATS.
Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

 

© 2018 StarTribune. All rights reserved.